Progressive’s Keys to Progress Provides Cars to Veteran Families

|Event Location
|Ship Street Address
|City
|State
|Repair Facility Name
|Joe Hudson’s Collision Center
|101 Ati Parkway
|Hoover
|AL
|Joe Hudson’s Collision Center
|Progressive Insurance
|210 Dekalb Industrial Way #100
|Decatur
|GA
|Friendship Paint & Body
|Progressive Insurance
|800 Progressive Way
|Marietta
|GA
|Days Chevrolet
|Progressive Insurance
|4250 International Blvd NW Suite B
|Norcross
|GA
|Rick Hendrick Chevrolet of Buford
|Dahl Ford Davenport
|1310 E. Kimberly Road
|Davenport
|IA
|Dahl Ford Davenport
|Service King collision Repair of Urbana
|802 E Perkins Rd
|Urbana
|IL
|Service King Collision Repair Centers
|Chur Brothers Collision Repair
|751 Shadeland Avenue
|Indianapolis
|IN
|Abra Auto Body Repair of America
|Oxmoor Collison Repair Center
|11505 Electron Drive
|Louisville
|KY
|Oxmoor Collision Center
|Collision Specialties
|4415 American Way
|Baton Rouge
|LA
|Collision Specialties
|Kev’s Kars
|1425 Airline Drive
|Metairie
|LA
|Kev’s Kars
|Progresive Insurance – Glen Burnie
|841 Cromwell Park Dr
|Glen Burnie
|MD
|CALIBER COLLISION
|Progressive Insurance
|12201 Old Columbia Pike
|Silver Spring
|MD
|International Collision Center
|Progressive Insurance – Burnsville
|12450 River Ridge Lane
|Burnsville
|MN
|Superior Service Center
|Progressive Insurance – Burnsville
|12450 River Ridge Lane
|Burnsville
|MN
|Abra Auto Body Repair of America
|Progressive Insurance – Burnsville
|12450 River Ridge Lane
|Burnsville
|MN
|Fairway Collision & Automotive
|Progressive Incurance- Bridgeton
|13284 Corporate Exchange Dr
|Bridgeton
|MO
|Car Craft Auto Body
|Joe Hudson’s Collision Center
|4625 US-80
|Pearl
|MS
|Joe Hudson’s Collision Center
|Progressive Insurance
|1616 E. Millbrook Road, Suite 300
|Raleigh
|NC
|CALIBER COLLISION
|Progressive Insurance – Columbus
|3208 Morse Road
|Columbus
|OH
|Colormagic Carstar
|Progressive Insurance Dayton
|8090 N Dixie Rd.
|Dayton
|OH
|Voss Collision Centre
|Progressive Insurance Dayton
|8090 N Dixie Rd.
|Dayton
|OH
|Troy Carstar
|Progressive Insurnace
|300 North Commons Drive
|Mayfield Village
|OH
|Serpentini Chevrolet of Tallmadge/Montrose Collision Centers
|Progressive Insurnace
|300 North Commons Drive
|Mayfield Village
|OH
|Excalibur Collision
|Progressive Insurnace
|300 North Commons Drive
|Mayfield Village
|OH
|D&S Automotive Collision
|Progressive Insurnace
|300 North Commons Drive
|Mayfield Village
|OH
|CARSTAR Tim’s Collision
|Progressive Insurnace
|2669 E. Kemper Rd.
|Cincinnati
|OH
|Joseph Toyota of Cincinnati
|Progressive Insurnace
|2669 E. Kemper Rd.
|Cincinnati
|OH
|Jeff Wyler Collision Center
|Progressive Insurance
|6791 Commercial Dr.
|Springfield
|VA
|Service King Collision Repair Centers
|Progressive Insurance- Milwaukee
|3442 S 103rd St.
|Milwaukee
|WI
|Abra Auto Body Repair of America
|Progressive Insurance
|302 Woodmont Road
|Milford
|CT
|Breezy Point Auto Body
|Progressive Insurance
|4030 Crescent East
|Riverview
|FL
|Stingray Chevrolet Collision Center
|Progressive Insurance
|4030 Crescent East
|Riverview
|FL
|Car Guys Collision Repair
|Progressive Insurance
|9160 Forum Corporate Pkwy, Suite 250
|Ft. Myers
|FL
|CALIBER COLLISION
|Progressive Insurance
|7406 Fullerton St. Suite 300
|Jacksonville
|FL
|CALIBER COLLISION
|Progressive Insurance
|7406 Fullerton St. Suite 300
|Jacksonville
|FL
|CALIBER COLLISION
|Progressive Insurnce – Miramar
|14505 SW 27th Way
|Miramar
|FL
|Arrow Collision Center
|Progressive Insurnce – Miramar
|14505 SW 27th Way
|Miramar
|FL
|Carstar Ace Sullins
|Progressive Altamonte Springs
|1050 West Town Parkway
|Altamonte Springs
|FL
|CALIBER COLLISION
|Progressive Altamonte Springs
|1050 West Town Parkway
|Altamonte Springs
|FL
|CALIBER COLLISION
|Progressive Insurance – Tamarac
|3710 West Commercial Blvd
|Tamarac
|FL
|Palm Collision
|Progressive Insurance – Tamarac
|3710 West Commercial Blvd
|Tamarac
|FL
|Fender Mender
|Progressive Insurance – West Palm Beach
|5133 Tyler Lakes Blvd
|West Palm Beach
|FL
|SCHUMACHER AUTO GROUP
|Progressive Insurance – West Palm Beach
|5133 Tyler Lakes Blvd
|West Palm Beach
|FL
|Griffin Auto Care, Inc.
|Progressive Insurance – Westwood
|62 Everett Street
|Westwood
|MA
|Choice Collision Centers
|Progressive Insurance – Sterling Heights
|40770 Mound Rd
|Sterling Hts.
|MI
|Jack Demmer Automotive Group
|Progressive Insurance- South Plainfield
|152 West St.
|South Plainfield
|NJ
|Delta Collision Inc
|Progressive Insurance- South Plainfield
|152 West St.
|South Plainfield
|NJ
|Knoblock Auto Body
|Progressive Insurance- South Plainfield
|152 West St.
|South Plainfield
|NJ
|Class A Autobody
|Progressive Insurance
|1586 Central Ave
|Colonie
|NY
|Goldstein Collision
|Progressive Insurance – Lancaster
|6699 Transit Rd
|Williamsville
|NY
|West Herr Collision
|Progressive Insurance – Lancaster
|6699 Transit Rd
|Williamsville
|NY
|Northeast Collision
|Progressive Insurance
|1200 South Ave, Suite 203
|Staten Island
|NY
|ABC COLLISION
|Progressive Insurance
|1200 South Ave, Suite 203
|Staten Island
|NY
|Rojo Collision
|Progressive Insurance – Camp Hil
|3950 Hartzdale Dr
|Camp Hill
|PA
|Brenner Collision Center (and on second line if possible) North and West
|Progressive Insurance – Camp Hil
|3950 Hartzdale Dr
|Camp Hill
|PA
|Noaker’s Auto Body LLC
|Progressive Insurance – Malvern
|71 General Warren Blvd
|Malvern
|PA
|Faulkner Collision of West Chester
|Progressive Insurance – Malvern
|71 General Warren Blvd
|Malvern
|PA
|Service King Collision Repair Centers
|Progressive Insurance
|902 Brinton Rd
|Wilkinsburg
|PA
|Service King Collision Repair Centers
|Progressive Insurnace – Johnston Service Center
|2200 Hartford Ave
|Johnston
|RI
|Cranston Collision Center
|Progressive Insurance
|600 E Curry Road
|Tempe
|AZ
|A&D Auto Body
|Progressive Insurance
|600 E Curry Road
|Tempe
|AZ
|Allard Collision
|Progressive Insurance
|1305 S Alvernon Way
|Tucson
|AZ
|Chapman Collision
|Progressive Insurance – Pasadena
|3570 East Foothill Blvd
|Pasadena
|CA
|Silver Lake Collision Center
|Progressive Insurance – Pasadena
|3570 East Foothill Blvd
|Pasadena
|CA
|Holiday Auto Center
|Progressive Insurance – Sacramento
|2150 Harvard Street
|Sacramento
|CA
|Vice’s Collision Repair
|Progressive Insurance – Sacramento
|2150 Harvard Street
|Sacramento
|CA
|Duane’s Body and Paint, Inc.
|Progressive Insurance- San Diego
|4141 Ruffin Rd.
|San Diego
|CA
|Lloyd’s Collision & Paint Center
|Progressive Insurance- San Diego
|4141 Ruffin Rd.
|San Diego
|CA
|Qualtech Auto Collision
|Progressive Insurance – Walnut Creek
|2860 N. Main St
|Walnut Creek
|CA
|Elite Auto Body
|Progressive Insurance – Walnut Creek
|2860 N. Main St
|Walnut Creek
|CA
|Jim’s California Auto Body
|Progressive Insurance
|12710 Voyager Pkwy
|Colorado Springs
|CO
|CALIBER COLLISION
|Progressive Insurance
|12710 Voyager Pkwy
|Colorado Springs
|CO
|Blosser’s Collision Center
|Progressive Insurance
|12710 Voyager Pkwy
|Colorado Springs
|CO
|Blosser’s Collision Center
|Progressive Insurance- Kansas City
|1930 S 45th St
|Kansas City
|KS
|Don’s Body Shop
|Progressive Insurance- LaVista
|11820 Harrison Street
|LaVista
|NE
|B Street Collision Centers
|Progressive Insurance- LaVista
|11820 Harrison Street
|LaVista
|NE
|Abra Auto Body Repair of America
|Car Crafters
|600 Montano Road NE
|Albuquerque
|NM
|Car Crafters
|Progressive Insurance – Las Vegas
|4080 Boulder Highway
|Las Vegas
|NV
|Winners Kustom Circle
|Progressive Insurance – Oklahoma City
|601 S.E. 89th St
|Oklahoma City
|OK
|Landers Collision of Norman
|Progressive Insurance – Oklahoma City
|601 S.E. 89th St
|Oklahoma City
|OK
|Landers Collision of Norman
|Progressive Insurance – Portland
|8115 S.E. 82nd Ave
|Portland
|OR
|Abra Auto Body Repair of America
|Progressive Insurance – Portland
|8115 S.E. 82nd Ave
|Portland
|OR
|Tran’s Auto Body
|Progressive Insurance – Arlington
|1409 Wet N Wild Way
|Arlington
|TX
|Service King Collision Repair Centers
|Progressive Insurance – Arlington
|1409 Wet N Wild Way
|Arlington
|TX
|Joe Hudson’s Collision Center
|Progressive Insurance – Arlington
|1409 Wet N Wild Way
|Arlington
|TX
|Platinum Collision Center
|Progressive Insurance – Arlington
|1409 Wet N Wild Way
|Arlington
|TX
|CALIBER COLLISION
|Progressive Insurance – Arlington
|1409 Wet N Wild Way
|Arlington
|TX
|Precision Hail and Collision
|Progressive Insurance – Arlington
|1409 Wet N Wild Way
|Arlington
|TX
|CALIBER COLLISION
|Progressive Insurance – Metro City
|7301 Metro Center Drive
|Austin
|TX
|AMM Collision
|Progressive Insurance – Metro City
|7301 Metro Center Drive
|Austin
|TX
|Masters Auto Craft
|Caliber Collision
|5330 Ayers Street
|Corpus Christi
|TX
|CALIBER COLLISION
|Progressive Insurance – El Paso
|6608 International Drive
|El Paso
|TX
|CALIBER COLLISION
|Progressive Insurance – Houston
|1045 Wisterwood Drive
|Houston
|TX
|Joe Hudson’s Collision Center
|Progressive Insurance – Houston
|1045 Wisterwood Drive
|Houston
|TX
|Crossroads Collision Center
|Progressive Insurance – Houston
|1045 Wisterwood Drive
|Houston
|TX
|Unique Collision, Inc.
|Progressive Insurance – Houston
|1045 Wisterwood Drive
|Houston
|TX
|Corona Paint and Body
|Texas Body & Frame
|5712 TX-327 Spur
|Lubbock
|TX
|Texas Body & Frame
|Progressive Insurance – San Antonio
|3800 Horizon Hill Blvd.
|San Antonio
|TX
|J.D. Collision Express
|Progressive Insurance – San Antonio
|3800 Horizon Hill Blvd.
|San Antonio
|TX
|Premier Auto Body & Paint
|Progressive Insurance – Midvale
|6941 South River Gate Drive
|Midvale
|UT
|Gerber Collision & Glass
|Progressive Insurance – Midvale
|6941 South River Gate Drive
|Midvale
|UT
|Abra Auto Body Repair of America
|Progressive Insurance – Midvale
|6941 South River Gate Drive
|Midvale
|UT
|Unique Collision Repair Centers — Saratoga Springs
|Progressive Insurance- Federal Way
|34001 Pacific Hwy S.
|Federal Way
|WA
|Abra Auto Body Repair of America
|Progressive Insurance – Lynnwood
|13906 Highway 99
|Lynnwood
|WA
|Service King Collision Repair Centers
|Progressive Insurance – Lynnwood
|13906 Highway 99
|Lynnwood
|WA
|Service King Collision Repair Centers
