Progressive’s Keys to Progress Provides Cars to Veteran Families

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) has announced that more than 100 veterans and their families have received the keys to a newly refurbished vehicle this month as part of Progressive’s sixth annual Keys to Progress event. The vehicle giveaways occurred on Nov. 8 at 65 locations across the country, including Progressive offices and authorized vehicle repair facilities.

In addition to the more than 100 veterans benefiting from Keys to Progress vehicles, these charities also received cars: Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (Minn.), Community Hope (N.J.), Vets 4 Vets (Walnut creek, Calif.), Veterans Village (Nev.) and Hope Center (Baton Rouge, La.). The cars will help them extend their mission to help veterans.

Progressive works with local NABC member body shops and other program supporters to put refurbished vehicles in the hands of deserving veterans.

Progressive’s Keys to Progress program offers military families reliable transportation to get on the road and move forward in life. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, approximately 40 percent of veterans live in rural areas where transportation options can be limited, meaning it’s necessary for them to travel far to receive medical care, reach employment centers and access other services they need.

For a 2017 recipient, receiving a vehicle didn’t only impact her own life, it allowed her to help other veterans and their families.

“If it wasn’t for Progressive, I wouldn’t have been able to carry out my mission of volunteer work to the Veteran Community and their families,” said Emily Toro, Gold Star Mother and 2017 Keys to Progress recipient. “Since I was given this vehicle, I have been able to travel throughout New York helping Gold Star families. I am forever grateful for the vehicle donation and it has inspired me to work even harder.”

Added Progressive Claims Group President Mike Sieger, “We’re so proud to be celebrating our sixth year of supporting veterans through our Keys to Progress program. This is just one of the ways we give back to those who gave so much. For many veterans, transportation to work, school, medical appointments or even social events can be a hardship, and we recognize their need for reliable transportation so they can live the life they deserve.”

Progressive teamed up with several organizations to make the Keys to Progress program a reality:

NABC member body shops, volunteer staff, resources and thousands of hours of collective time to repair the vehicles free-of-charge to veterans.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car provides the first six months of insurance for each donated vehicle. Policies are written by Progressive.

Veracity Research Co. Investigations, a veteran-owned and operated organization, helps support the recipient selection process each year.

The original 1-800-Charity Cars, donates resources to facilitate titling and registration of vehicles for recipients.

Copart and Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc., a business unit of KAR Auction Services, Inc. donate some of the vehicles.

Preferred Warranties Inc., another KAR business unit, provides a Powertrain 12-Month Protection Plan for most donated vehicles

Pep Boys provides a one-year routine maintenance package – including oil changes, wipers, tire rotation and more – for each donated vehicle, available through any of the nearly 1,000 Pep Boys service locations.

Local charities help to identify veteran recipients in each region.

Keys to Progress events happened in the following cities*:

*Some cities have multiple events and give away more than one vehicle.

What’s next? Year seven of Keys to Progress in November 2019! Veterans interested in next year’s Keys to Progress event need to be sponsored by a veteran-friendly non-profit organization to submit their request. If unfamiliar with an organization, veterans can visit VA.gov to find a local veteran office or contact their local VFW post. Applications are reviewed starting in May of each program year. To request an application, non-profit organizations may send an email to [email protected]. For more information on Keys to Progress, visit KeysToProgress.com or #KeysToProgress.