Body Shop Business
Body Repair/ProSpot
ago

ProSpot PR-5 Rivet Gun System Approved for Tesla Repairs

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

New Jersey Bill Would Make it Illegal to Sell Unsafe Used Tires

Boyd Group Opens Gerber Collision & Glass Center in Spokane, Wash.

Sherwin-Williams EcoLean Level 2 Workshop Slated for Aug. 29-30 in Chicago

Toyota Opens $1 Billion Corporate Campus in Texas

ProSpot PR-5 Rivet Gun System Approved for Tesla Repairs

Body Shop’s YouTube Ad: ‘Insurance Companies Are Bad, Really Bad’

Horrific Collision in Delaware Splits Hyundai Sonata in Half

Lawsuit By Three Kenosha, Wis., Body Shops Against State Farm Gets Green Light

Video Explains Why Consumers Shouldn’t Let Insurers Dictate Where Car Is Repaired

Mitchell Clarifies Labor Hour Times for Diagnostic Scanning

Tesla has tested and approved ProSpot’s PR-5 Rivet Gun System and PR-5 Tesla Die Kit for collision repairs on Tesla vehicles.

The PR-5 system is approved for self-piercing rivets (installation and removal); flow form rivets (hole preparation and installation); and structural blind rivets on Tesla repairs.

Pro Spot’s PR-5 Rivet Gun System applies and removes rivets as a cold joining process on heat-sensitive materials such as aluminum. The riveter comes with a magnetic die kit for applying SPR and solid rivets, removing rivets and flattening.

With today’s vehicles, and all the different-sized rivets used in collision repair, the PR-5 uses magnetic dies to assist in quick rivet changes. The PR-5 riveter comes with two lithium rechargeable batteries and a charging dock.

Show Full Article