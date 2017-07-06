Tesla has tested and approved ProSpot’s PR-5 Rivet Gun System and PR-5 Tesla Die Kit for collision repairs on Tesla vehicles.

The PR-5 system is approved for self-piercing rivets (installation and removal); flow form rivets (hole preparation and installation); and structural blind rivets on Tesla repairs.

Pro Spot’s PR-5 Rivet Gun System applies and removes rivets as a cold joining process on heat-sensitive materials such as aluminum. The riveter comes with a magnetic die kit for applying SPR and solid rivets, removing rivets and flattening.

With today’s vehicles, and all the different-sized rivets used in collision repair, the PR-5 uses magnetic dies to assist in quick rivet changes. The PR-5 riveter comes with two lithium rechargeable batteries and a charging dock.