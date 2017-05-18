In terms of history, 90 years is not really all that long. This old, third rock from the sun has been around for 4.543 billion years. The Grand Canyon is only 70 million years old. Our great country is 241 years young. So history-wise, 90 years is not that long.

In terms of businesses in continuous operation, 90 years is a very long time. Not many business entities have the bragging rights to being 90 years old. It takes a lot of hard work and dedicated personnel over the years to make it 90 years.

Recently, one of our own aftermarket distribution companies celebrated this milestone of 90 years of service to the automotive repair industry. Arnold Motor Supply in Spencer, Iowa, celebrated 90 years during a celebration held in Spencer on April 26. This great organization was started in the back of a 1927 Chevy with $65 worth of auto parts by E.P. Arnold. It has been 90 years of serving customers and the community ever since.

Arnold Motor Supply is a member of the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, and John Washbish was on hand to speak to the participants of the celebration. There were classic cars and facility tours, and more than 750 employees joined in the festivities.

In this business sector of ours, we don’t seem to value history and longevity very much. Serving a customer base for more than 90 years is a huge success. Staying relevant, logistically sharp, technologically current and customer-focused is no small task. It seems the folks in Spencer, Iowa, have it figured out.

Cheers to all of you, and thanks for making our industry stronger.