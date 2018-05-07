Q5 SUV, A5 Drive Audi’s April U.S. Sales Higher

Audi of America reported a 2.1-percent year-over-year increase in April U.S. sales, with 19,104 units sold.

Audi’s biggest seller in the United States is the Q5. Sales of the SUV were up 5 percent in April, to 5,275 units. Year-to-date sales of the Q5 are up 18 percent, according to the automaker.

Audi’s biggest mover in April was the A5, which posted a 115-percent year-over-year sales increase, to 2,169 units.

Overall in the United States, Audi’s year-to-date sales are up 7.5 percent, to 69,156 vehicles.