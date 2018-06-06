Quincy Compressor Introduces Industry’s First VSD Air Compressor for Extreme Environments
Quincy Compressor has introduced what it claims is the industry’s first VSD air compressor for extreme conditions. The QGV BADGERXE NEMA4 VSD is designed to withstand the harshest environments trouble-free. Now, you can save energy anywhere and lower your service cost with a lower oil volume and a longer consumable life.
Quincy Compressor designed the QFD (Quincy Frequency Drive) to provide maximum uptime and productivity for its users. The BADGERXE combines high protection and optimized cooling. It utilizes a unique cabinet cooling system to keep temperatures in check. It has passed tests at sites in the field that were chosen specifically for their harsh conditions. The QFD has a unique thru-the-wall mounted design that separates the drive heat from the enclosure and protects the drive electronics to an IP5X protection degree. The NEMA4 enclosure provides a variation of protection on all fronts. It delivers a degree of protection to personnel against incidental contact with the enclosed equipment; falling dirt, rain, sleet, snow, windblown dust, splashing water and hose-directed water; and external formation of ice on the enclosure.
For more information, visit www.quincycompressor.com.