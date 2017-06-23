Raymond Auto Body Earns Assured Performance Certification

Raymond Auto Body of St. Paul, Minn., has earned Assured Performance certification.

The shop is officially recognized by Assured Performance, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, GM, Nissan, Hyundai and GT-R.

Less than 5 percent of body shops across the nation meet the requirements for Assured Performance certification, according to the Assured Performance Network.

The average employee has worked at Raymond Auto Body for 15 years, and a handful of employees have been there 30 years or more, according to the shop’s website.

“That kind of dedication doesn’t come without creating a fun work environment where people are challenged, continue to grow and embrace the impact they have on the process,” fourth-generation owner Jerry Slomkowski says. “At the end of the day, when all the tools are put away, it comes down to people.”