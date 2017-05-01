Reader’s Choice: Does a Claimant Have the Right to Refuse Aftermarket Replacement Parts?

Barrett has authored numerous industry trade journal/magazine articles, including several cover stories for BodyShop Business. Having grown up in a family-owned collision repair business and owner/operator of two successful collision repair facilities; his ongoing efforts as industry speaker and repairer coach-consultant are geared toward educating professionals and consumers to achieve equally successful resolutions to automotive-related property damage issues. Such issues include proper and thorough repair, reasonable repair profitability for repairers as well as equitable claim settlements for both claimants and the responsible/paying parties. ADE offers numerous professional services nationwide.

Q: Does a claimant have the right to refuse aftermarket replacement parts? If so, does any insurance company have the right to refuse to pay for OEM replacement parts versus aftermarket?

– Matthew Daniel, manager, Classic Collision & Restoration, Bryan, Texas

A: Matthew, these are great questions. Keep in mind, however, that I am not an attorney and as such do not and cannot provide legal advice. I offer my experience and knowledge merely as a past claims rep and a collision repairer, shop owner and expert witness in related matters.

Does a claimant have the right to refuse aftermarket replacement parts? It depends if a third-party “claimant” (the victim of another’s negligence) had non-OEM parts prior to the loss. Good or bad, the claimant is to be placed back in their “pre-loss condition” as much as possible … no better, no worse. This would also mean replacing an aftermarket part or custom component (i.e. custom alloy wheel, ground effects, etc.) with parts of like kind and quality that they had before the loss.

Does any insurance company have the right to refuse to pay for OEM replacement parts versus aftermarket? Because “third-party claimants” are not party to the insurance policy, they are not bound by the policy’s provisions/mandates. Ultimately, correction of the claimant’s damages is the responsibility of the at-fault party. They, of course, will look to their insurer to protect them and their assets by indemnifying (paying) their victim. Should an insurer “refuse” to provide full consideration to the third-party claimant (victim), the claimant could and should seek full recovery directly from the at-fault party. The at-fault party may then have a cause of action against their insurer for failure to protect them via a claim for breach of contract or potential claim of bad faith for failing to protect them and instead placing their insured/policyholder in harm’s way.

Regarding first-party policyholders, it would depend on the policy contract and state laws governing such issues. If either called for “parts of like kind and quality,” the insurer should be compelled to provide any and all independent laboratory testing to show conclusive proof that the parts called for have been properly tested by an independent laboratory and that they do meet the level of ”like kind and quality” in fit, finish and function as well as the materials they’re constructed of and coated with. Keep in mind that proper vetting may require that the parts have undergone independently monitored crash testing to ensure that proper energy management and timing of the airbags’ deployment has been done and has yielded successful results.