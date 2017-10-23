Recycled Rides Donates Sedan to Survivor of Domestic Violence

In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a single mother from Wichita, Kan., recently received the keys to a 2012 Chevy Impala, as part of the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program.

CARSTAR Collision Specialists, with two locations in Wichita, repaired and refurbished the car. State Farm donated the salvage vehicle to the program.

Catholic Charities selected Teri West from its Harbor House program for the car donation.

“This is such an amazing gift for myself and my children,” West said. “I am extremely grateful to have been chosen and for the positive impact it will make my life and the lives of my children.”

West has never owned a vehicle of her own, so this is life-changing for her. West, a mother of three, is currently working two jobs and needs reliable transportation for work, daily errands and getting her children to and from school.

“When CARSTAR Collision Specialists approached us about the Recycled Rides project, we were very excited,” said Keri McGregor, Harbor House director. “Providing reliable transportation to a hard-working mom will impact her life in so many ways. Harbor House is so proud of this family and look forward to hearing all the great things that are still yet to come for them. This car will help them reach their goals and dreams so much faster.”

The Impala owned by State Farm was a total loss due to a deer hit. A.J. Pickering, general manager for CARSTAR Collision Specialists, said body shops frequently see cars that are written off or totaled by either the owner or the insurance company and sent to salvage yards.

“Many times all these vehicles need is some body work, mechanical repairs or TLC to get them road-ready and safe to drive,“ Pickering said. “We are grateful that State Farm Insurance generously donated this salvage car for our shop to repair.”

Pickering said many other businesses and organizations donated to make this gift possible. Businesses that provided donations of parts and services include Keystone Automotive, LKQ Corp., CARSTAR technicians, Grizzly’s Glass, Arrow Wrecker, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, BASF, Charity Cars and the National Auto Body Council.

The staff at CARSTAR Collision Specialists West volunteered their time to repair the car. Pickering said this is the fourth time that CARSTAR has partnered with Catholic Charities of Wichita on a Recycled Rides project.

The Impala was decorated with a huge purple bow and was given away at an Oct. 19 luncheon in Wichita. The luncheon was part of the #Purple Thursday ITC, a social media campaign to help raise awareness about domestic violence.

Harbor House is a shelter for abused women and their children. Catholic Charities of Wichita started the shelter in 1992 to help women break the cycle of domestic violence.