Redesigned Kia Optima Debuts at New York Auto Show with More ADAS Features

Kia on March 28 unveiled its redesigned Optima at the New York International Auto Show, highlighting the midsize sedan’s expanded offering of standard advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) features.

Standard ADAS features on the Optima include:

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, which can automatically apply the brakes to reduce speed under certain driving conditions, which may minimize the effects of a frontal collision.

Forward Collision Warning System, which is designed to detect a potential collision with a vehicle it senses in front of the Optima and provides an audible warning and visual displays to alert the driver.

Driver Attention Warning, which monitors the driver and will provide visual and audible alerts if it senses the attention level has been significantly reduced.

Lane-Keep Assist, which may apply corrective steering if it senses the vehicle drifting outside the intended lane.

Lane Departure Warning, which monitors the position of the Optima within its lane and warns the driver if it detects that the vehicle is deviating or about to deviate from the intended lane.

“The Optima continues to be one of our best-sellers for good reason; its stand-out design sets it apart from other cars in the midsize segment,” said Orth Hedrick, vice president, product planning, Kia Motors America. “The 2019 refresh sharpens the overall design inside and out and we are making a number of ADAS technologies standard across the entire Optima line, which underlies the tremendous value Optima offers. A new approach to our award-winning telematics system, UVO, will make it easier for buyers to understand its features and UVO link includes an embedded modem. The new two-tone sport seats are for those looking to differentiate their Optima with unique European-inspired design cues.”

Assembled at Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia in West Point, Ga., the 2019 Optima will go on sale later this year and will be offered in four trim variants: LX, S, EX and SX.