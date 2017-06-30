Refinish Distributors Alliance Adds Albert Kemperle

The Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) has added Albert Kemperle, an Amityville, N.Y.-based paint, body and equipment distributor.

Kemperle has 48 locations in 11 states, which include New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Mary and Albert Kemperle founded the company in 1940 as a single-store operation in Brooklyn, N.Y. It is has grown into a chain of strategically located servicing branches incorporating storefronts with stocking warehouses and training facilities.

Today, Ron Kemperle, son of Mary and Albert, oversees and continually expands their operations with new locations, training facilities, personnel and innovative product lines.

“We are excited to have Kemperle join the RDA/IMPACT organization,” said Robert McKenzie Jr., executive director of RDA. “Kemperle exemplifies what our group is all about: premier PBE distributors providing exclusive networking, products, training and services.”

RDA/IMPACT is the largest national group of refinish jobbers dedicated to providing quality services and products to their collision shops. RDA’s 18 members service more than 5,000 collision centers throughout the United States.