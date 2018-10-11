Refinish Distributors Alliance Holds Successful Performance Conference

Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) announced the success of its 2018 IMPACT Fall Performance Conference that hosted more than 100 RDA members, manufacturer partners and guests at the Embassy Suites in downtown Louisville, Ky. Every participating RDA member and manufacturer partner attended this three day event.

“RDA does such an outstanding job in putting together the conferences,” said one manufacturer. “I don’t know how you do it, but you always raise the bar to the next level. It is no wonder why all the members participate. We all get so much out of the conferences, and I always walk away learning new things and keep my focus on thinking ‘outside of the box.’ This is what makes us better people by moving forward, learning and growing. I can say emphatically that no other industry association comes even close to the quality of content and experience that RDA offers their members.”

The three-day conference kicked off with a roundtable discussion titled, “Your Compelling Story: True Differentiators,” followed by a reception and dinner at Churchill Downs. Everyone had a tour of the track and participated in three action-packed horse races after dinner.

“RDA Members commented that the Louisville event exceeded expectations – valuable content combined with key takeaways,” said Robert McKenzie Jr., executive director of RDA.

RDA/IMPACT is the largest national group of refinish jobbers dedicated to providing quality services and products to their collision shops. RDA has 17 members, representing over 300 locations. Members service over 4,000 collision centers throughout the U.S. RDA represents a cross-section of all major refinish brands and has over $475 million in sales as a group, comprising around 18 percent of the refinish business nationwide.

Those interested in joining RDA/IMPACT should contact Robert McKenzie, Jr. at (731) 217-9081 or [email protected]. For more information on RDA/IMPACT, visit www.rda-impact.com or contact Melisa Jolls at (908) 251-5713 or [email protected].