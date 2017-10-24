Refinish Distributors Alliance Fall IMPACT Performance Conference a Success

Over 100 Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) members, manufacturer partners and guests gathered for the 2017 RDA IMPACT Fall Performance Conference at the Westin Cleveland, Ohio.

The event took place over three days, and included a presentation by Don Hobbs of MAPS Business Training on neural linguistics and embedded commands. Hobbs also conducted “The One Thing” workshop about how to focus to achieve the desired results. The workshop was followed by team and leadership challenges that generated multiple conversations and a lot of laughter. Everyone enjoyed the evening entertainment, which included a reception exclusively for RDA at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame the first evening, and at Pickwick & Frolic the second evening.

“We appreciate the support of our members and manufacturers,” said Executive Director Robert McKenzie Jr. “We are privileged to have them attend our meetings and will continue to find ways to elevate the content so we provide relevant information and takeaways that everyone can implement and will make a difference for them personally and in their businesses.”

RDA/IMPACT is the largest national group of refinish jobbers dedicated to providing quality services and products to their collision shops. Those interested in joining RDA/IMPACT should contact Robert McKenzie Jr. at (731) 217-9081 or [email protected].