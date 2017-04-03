Refinish Distributors Alliance Has Record Turnout at Spring IMPACT Performance Conference

The Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) announced it had a record turnout for its spring membership meeting March 29-31 at the Omni Downtown Austin Hotel in Austin, Texas, with over 100 members and manufacturers in attendance.

The three days included roundtable discussions about today’s version of a “lean” delivery schedule and alternate revenue streams. There were also one-on- one meetings with manufacturers and members, a casino night, and raffle prizes given away throughout the event.

The keynote speaker was Matt Tenney, a social entrepreneur and the author of “Serve to Be Great.” Tenney works to develop highly effective leaders who achieve lasting success by focusing on serving and inspiring greatness in the people around them. Everyone received one of Tenney’s personally signed books.

“We appreciate the support of our members and manufacturers,” said Executive Director Robert McKenzie Jr. “We would like to thank all of our manufacturers who sponsored this event making it such a success. We strive to find ways to elevate the content with relevant information and takeaways that everyone can benefit from.”

RDA/IMPACT is the largest national group of refinish jobbers dedicated to providing quality services and products to their collision shops. Those interested in joining RDA/IMPACT should contact Robert McKenzie Jr. at (731) 217-9081 or [email protected].