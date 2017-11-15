Body Shop Business
Registration Now Open for National Auto Body Council Annual Golf Fundraiser

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Registration Now Open for National Auto Body Council Annual Golf Fundraiser

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) has announced that registration is now open for its annual golf fundraiser, which will take place on Jan. 17, 2018 at Tahquitz Creek in Palm Springs, Calif. Golfers are encouraged to register before Dec. 9 to take advantage of early-bird pricing.

Once again, Hertz will be the Presenting Sponsor, and Pacific Resource Recovery will sponsor the breakfast buffet.

The format is a four-person scramble. Cost for individual registration is $200, while a foursome team is $760. Registration deadline is Dec. 29, 2017. Each registered foursome can receive a hole sponsorship for an additional $100. Diamond members of the NABC receive two individual golf registrations.

To register now and take advantage of early-bird pricing, click here. There are numerous sponsorship opportunities available as well as room for golfers. For more information, contact Mike McManus at (888) 667-7433, ext. 119 or [email protected].

