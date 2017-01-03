Registration Open for Collision Industry Foundation’s 7th Annual Gala Fundraiser

Registration is now open for the Collision Industry Foundation’s (CIF) seventh annual gala fundraiser, which will take place on January 12th. This year, the foundation is hosting a cocktail party complete with Asian-themed hors d’oeuvres and cocktails (all included) at the renowned LuLu California Bistro in Palm Springs, Calif. The cost is $60 per person pre-paid; $75 per person at the door.

The organization is focusing 2017 efforts on the Collision Industry Relief Fund, which will help collision repair professionals who have lost their livelihoods from a natural disaster or other catastrophe. This fund has helped those who were affected by Hurricanes Katrina, Wilma and Sandy.

For more information on the event, to register or make a donation, visit http://collisionindustryfoundation.org/.