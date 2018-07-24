Registration Open for Coalition for Collision Repair Excellence Fall Convention and Seminar
The Coalition for Collision Repair Excellence (CCRE) announced that registration is now open its fall convention and seminar Sept. 28-29 in Atlanta.
The event, titled “The Road to Independence and Profitability,” will be hosted at the Embassy Suites at the Atlanta Airport and will feature two full days of informational presentations and networking with other like-minded shops.
Presentation topics will include:
- State of the industry; contracts and related supporting documents (samples provided)
- Other documents for the successful operation of a collision repair business
- Defending your contract
- Strategies and word tracks to help combat steering and lost sales
- Implementing the CCRE process
- Damage analysis and blueprinting
- Job costing for profit; understanding the “true cost of labor” and overhead
and breakeven
- Revenue generation for payment of the high cost of training and equipment
- Difference between the time for operations and the value of those services
- Billing in dollars; use of menu pricing; time versus the value of services performed
- Roundtable discussion and brainstorming on Saturday afternoon
CCRE stated that the event will help shops gain the resources to enable them to increase business revenue and profitability. These increases, CCRE says, will help their businesses purchase the high-priced equipment and technology along with the necessary training required to repair today’s modern vehicles.