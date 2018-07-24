Body Shop Business
Events/Coalition for Collision Repair Excellence
ago

Registration Open for Coalition for Collision Repair Excellence Fall Convention and Seminar

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Registration Open for Coalition for Collision Repair Excellence Fall Convention and Seminar

CCC Names Dan Risley Vice President of Quality Repair and Market Development

AirPro Integrates OEM Position Statements with Scan Reports

BASF Announces New Director of Refinish Sales

AkzoNobel Helps Paint Picture of Hope in Fight to Save Coral Reefs

Illinois Auto Body Shop Files Class-Action Against State Farm

American Honda Releases Updated Position Statement on Glass Usage

Rogue Insurance Adjusters, Repairers Arrested in Auto Scam Ring

Vehicle Directs Man into Oncoming Traffic After ADAS Camera Was Not Calibrated

California Auto Body Labor Rate Survey Bill Causes Controversy

The Coalition for Collision Repair Excellence (CCRE) announced that registration is now open its fall convention and seminar Sept. 28-29 in Atlanta.

The event, titled “The Road to Independence and Profitability,” will be hosted at the Embassy Suites at the Atlanta Airport and will feature two full days of informational presentations and networking with other like-minded shops.

Presentation topics will include:

  • State of the industry; contracts and related supporting documents (samples provided)
  • Other documents for the successful operation of a collision repair business
  • Defending your contract
  • Strategies and word tracks to help combat steering and lost sales 
  • Implementing the CCRE process
  • Damage analysis and blueprinting
  • Job costing for profit; understanding the “true cost of labor” and overhead
    and breakeven
  • Revenue generation for payment of the high cost of training and equipment
  • Difference between the time for operations and the value of those services
  • Billing in dollars; use of menu pricing; time versus the value of services performed
  • Roundtable discussion and brainstorming on Saturday afternoon

CCRE stated that the event will help shops gain the resources to enable them to increase business revenue and profitability. These increases, CCRE says, will help their businesses purchase the high-priced equipment and technology along with the necessary training required to repair today’s modern vehicles.

Show Full Article