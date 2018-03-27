Registration Open for Collision Repair Education Foundation 17th Annual Golf Fundraiser

Registration is open for the 17th Annual Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) Golf Fundraiser, co-hosted by the automotive refinish business unit of PPG, as well as for the LORD Fusor-sponsored Helicopter Golf Ball Drop.

Organizers anticipate the golf fundraiser selling out during the spring, so early registration is encouraged. The event supports CREF in its mission to provide support for collision repair programs at high school and colleges across North America.

The fundraiser will take place Aug. 6 at Trophy Club of Apalachee.

Located just north of Atlanta in Dacula, Ga., along the riverbanks of the Apalachee, Trophy Club of Apalachee was named one of the “Top 100 Places to Play” by Golf Digest. With new Champion Bermuda greens, the course is an exceptional setting for a round of unforgettable golf.

“PPG invites the industry to join us in Atlanta this August to help raise additional funds, support and awareness for high school and college collision school programs through this great event,” said Domenic Brusco, PPG senior manager, industry relations. “Through the event’s sponsors, players and volunteers, we are able to not only have an enjoyable afternoon of golf and networking but it’s the largest event in the industry that assists the education foundation in supporting the industry’s future professionals. If you aren’t already involved with this event, please join us ‘fore’ a great cause.”

The fundraiser’s online registration page also offers golf balls for the LORD Fusor-sponsored Helicopter Golf Ball Drop. Each golf ball costs $15, and participants in the golf ball drop are not required to attend the fundraiser or purchase a ticket. If all 1,200 golf balls are purchased, on the day of the event, a helicopter will drop the numbered golf balls over a hole on the golf course. The sponsor of the numbered ball that lands closest to or inside of the hole will win $9,000.

“Our golf fundraiser is an incredible event that helps us raise funds to support collision school programs,” CREF Director of Development Brandon Eckenrode said. “We anticipate that we will be sold out within a matter of a few short months, so please register early.”

Participants can register online through the Education Foundation’s website.

Registration for the fundraiser includes 18 holes of golf, cart rental, beverages and snacks on the course, lunch, dinner, promotional items and opportunities to participate in contests throughout the day.

Those interested in sponsoring the fundraising event should contact Eckenrode at [email protected] or (847) 463-5244.