Registration Open for Collision Repair Education Foundation Golf Fundraiser

Registration is open for the 16th Annual Collision Repair Education Foundation Golf Fundraiser and the LORD Fusor-sponsored Helicopter Golf Ball Drop.

The fundraiser will take place on July 24 near CREF headquarters, at Harborside International Golf Course in Chicago.

The event supports the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) in its mission to help collision repair programs at high schools, colleges and technical schools across North America.

CREF encourages attendees to register early, as the foundation expects the event to sell out this spring.

“As our golf fundraiser is coming to our hometown this year, we plan for an incredible event that will help us raise additional funds to support collision school programs,” said Brandon Eckenrode, Collision Repair Education Foundation director of development. “We anticipate that we will be sold out within a matter of a few short months, so please register early.”

The fundraiser’s online registration page also offers golf balls for the LORD Fusor-sponsored Helicopter Golf Ball Drop. Each golf ball costs $10, and participants in the golf ball drop are not required to attend the fundraiser or purchase a ticket.

If all 1,200 golf balls are purchased, on the day of the event a helicopter will drop the numbered golf balls over a hole on the golf course. The sponsor of the numbered ball that lands closest to or inside the hole will win $6,000.

Participants can register online through the CREF website. Registration for the fundraiser includes 18 holes of golf; cart rental; beverages and snacks on the course; lunch and dinner; promotional items; and opportunities to participate in contests throughout the day.

Those interested in sponsoring the fundraising event should contact Eckenrode at (847) 463 5244 or Brandon.Eckenrode@edfoundation.org.