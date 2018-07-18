Registration Open for SCRS’ Repairer Driven Education Series at 2018 SEMA Show

Registration for the Society of Collision Repair Specialists’ (SCRS) Repairer Driven Education (RDE) series at the 2018 SEMA Show is now open and can be accessed at www.scrs.com/rde.

While continuing to draw some of the nations’ most sought-after subject matter experts, nearly half of the 20-plus education sessions offered through Wednesday feature first-time RDE presenters – an indication of the continually refreshed curriculum offered by SCRS during SEMA week.

When registering for education through www.scrs.com/rde, attendees will have the option to either link the education to an existing registration or to purchase a new show pass at the same time as the education package.

While all education sessions are individually available, SCRS encourages attendees to obtain a Full Series Pass as it will provide the greatest value and access to one regular session in each available time slot, access to all three sessions of the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit sessions, one ticket to the SCRS After-party on Thursday night, and admission to the newly announced IDEAS Collide Showcase on Friday.

For more information about SCRS, or to join as a member, visit www.scrs.com or email [email protected].