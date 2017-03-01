Registration Open for NABC Regional Golf Fundraiser in Dallas

The National Auto Body Council’s Fundraising Committee is taking its show back on the road to the Texas Star Golf Resort in Dallas, which will host the 2017 Collision Industry Regional Golf Fundraiser on April 6.

Enterprise Rent-a-Car returns as Presenting Sponsor for the second year. Numerous sponsorship opportunities are available, such as the awards luncheon, beverage carts, air cannon and several others.

“They say everything is larger in Texas, and last year’s sold-out Golf Fundraiser at the Texas Star Golf Resort certainly lived up to that reputation as the single largest fundraising event for the National Auto Body Council,” said Darren Huggins, co-chair of NABC’s Fundraising Committee. “We expect to be even more successful this year, and have more fun while supporting the important community service initiatives of the NABC.”

The fee is $150 for an individual player and $600 for a team of four. The fee includes breakfast, the awards lunch and prizes.

To register or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, visit the National Auto Body Council website, or contact Mike McManus at [email protected] or (888) 667-7433, ext 119.