ago

Registration Open for Women in Auto Care Summer Leadership Conference

Registration is open for the Women in Auto Care 2017 Summer Leadership Conference. Early-bird registration ends June 19.

The day-and-a-half education and networking conference will take place July 19-20 at the Nashville Marriott at Vanderbilt University.

Scheduled speakers include:

  • Catherine Johns – “Create a Powerful Presence”
  • Eric Papp – “Building High-Performance Teams and Managing Priorities in a Complex World”
  • Susan Ulrey, 2016 Woman of Excellence Winner – Fireside Chat
  • Behzad Rassuli, Auto Care Association – “Your Car. Your Data. Your Choice.”

Cynthia Kay, founder of Cynthia Kay and Co., and Doreen Bolhuis, founder of GymCo, are headlining the event with a workshop “that will empower female leaders to new levels by clearing the path … to achieve more for your companies’ and your own careers.”

For a complete list of speakers, visit the Women in Auto Care website.

 

 

