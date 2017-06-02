Registration Open for Women in Auto Care Summer Leadership Conference
Registration is open for the Women in Auto Care 2017 Summer Leadership Conference. Early-bird registration ends June 19.
The day-and-a-half education and networking conference will take place July 19-20 at the Nashville Marriott at Vanderbilt University.
Scheduled speakers include:
- Catherine Johns – “Create a Powerful Presence”
- Eric Papp – “Building High-Performance Teams and Managing Priorities in a Complex World”
- Susan Ulrey, 2016 Woman of Excellence Winner – Fireside Chat
- Behzad Rassuli, Auto Care Association – “Your Car. Your Data. Your Choice.”
Cynthia Kay, founder of Cynthia Kay and Co., and Doreen Bolhuis, founder of GymCo, are headlining the event with a workshop “that will empower female leaders to new levels by clearing the path … to achieve more for your companies’ and your own careers.”
