Registration Opens for Second Annual HD Repair Forum

Registration for the 2019 HD Repair Forum is set to open Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. Last year’s event proved a milestone for the heavy-duty collision repair industry.

“Up until to the 2018 event, this group of collision repairers simply did not have an event dedicated to their businesses’ needs and interests,” said Brian Nessen, co-founder and director of the HD Repair Forum.

This void eliminated opportunity for the niche group to gather, communicate, collaborate and network with peers, stakeholders and key influencers of their industry.

The inaugural HD Repair Forum proved a great success. “Attendees, speakers, industry leaders and sponsors alike were relieved to see the heavy-duty collision repair industry come together and begin to gain momentum in the progress to alleviate gaps that exist within the heavy-duty collision repair process,” said Nessen.

This year’s conference will follow a similar format to last year’s event with keynote speakers, presentations from OEMs and other industry experts, followed with unique access to equipment suppliers, breakout sessions, and networking opportunities.

“From the conversations we’ve had with many individuals within the industry, it was obvious an event geared towards education and information was necessary for the industry’s growth and sustainability,” said Nessen.

The HD Repair Forum is set to take place Tuesday and Wednesday, April 2-3, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. To register for early-bird rates, click here. For additional information, visit www.hdrepairforum.com. To learn more about sponsorship and advertising opportunities, contact Brian Nessen at [email protected] or Jennie Lenk at [email protected].