Repairify, Inc., Parent Company of asTech, Acquires Mobile Diagnostics, LLC

Repairify, Inc., owners of asTech, announced that it has completed its acquisition of Mann’s Mobile Automotive Services, LLC. Mann’s Mobile provides mobile electrical automotive diagnostic services and programming in the Cleveland, Ohio, area, and will continue operating under the asTech brand. The addition of Mann’s Mobile will complement the company’s current staff of field technicians already operating in the Cleveland market, as well as in Arizona, D.C., Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Ohio, Texas and Virginia.

“We built a good business in Cleveland and experienced strong growth over the years,” said Brian Mann, owner of Mann’s Mobile. “By joining team asTech and tapping into the resources they offer, we expect to significantly expand our business in the coming years in Cleveland and the surrounding areas.”

Mann will be assuming the role of Cleveland market manager, overseeing the company’s expansion in the Cleveland and Akron markets.

Doug Kelly, CEO of asTech, added, “The addition of Mann’s Mobile in Cleveland is another example of asTech’s commitment to provide mobile services in the top 100 metro markets throughout the U.S. We are on track to having greater than 50 percent of the top 100 markets served in the next 12 to 18 months.”