Report: Automotive Aftermarket to Hit $486 Billion by 2025

Boosted by digitalization of automotive repair and component sales along with advanced-technology innovation in automobile aftermarket component manufacturing, the global automotive aftermarket will reach $486.4 billion by 2025, according to Grand View Research.

The research firm sees autonomous and electric vehicles as additional drivers of growth.

Expansion of the middle class in countries such as India and Brazil will contribute to the market’s growth as well, according to Grand View Research.

