Report: Autonomous Technology Will Transform Vehicle Interiors

The shift toward autonomous vehicles – assuming it happens – will transform vehicle interiors, according to a report by ABI Research.

As driverless technology spurs the motoring public to abandon vehicle ownership and summon shared vehicles when needed, vehicle interiors will become more reconfigurable.

“Car OEMs and other automotive newcomers have been imagining the interior of the driverless vehicle for some time, usually focusing on the fact that fully autonomous operation will do away with all of the usual driver distraction concerns and enable the occupant to fully engage in other tasks,” said James Hodgson, industry analyst at ABI Research. “But they now must consider how they can deliver a personalized in-vehicle experience for consumers who will not own the vehicles that they are using.”

Recent concept cars, including the Volkswagen I.D. Buzz, the Rinspeed Oasis and the Chrysler Portal, all featured physically and digitally reconfigurable interiors, allowing passengers to adapt them to support different use cases, such as the “Car as a Living Space” or the “Car as an Office.”

For more, read “Driverless Cars, Shared Mobility To Transform Traditional Vehicle Interiors” in sister publication Aftermarket News.

 

