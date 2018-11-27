Report: Distracted Driving Causes More Severe Crashes

A new study indicates that distracted driving causes more severe crashes depending on the driving environment, according to an article by the Washington Post.

The study was done by researchers from the Risk Institute at Ohio State University, who found that compared to other crashes, distracted driving raised the chances that the crash will cause severe injury or death – especially if those distraction-related crashes involve rear-end collisions or occur in work zones or on interstate highways.

The article noted that by contrast, roadway configurations such as roundabouts or rotaries appear to lower the risk of crashes and diminish the severity of distraction-related crashes — perhaps because they force drivers to pay attention. The researchers say more targeted law enforcement and attention to design might also help combat distracted driving.

To read the full article, click here.