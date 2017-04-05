Report: Ford Leads the Way in Developing Autonomous Vehicles

When it comes to developing automated driving systems, Ford – not Tesla, not Google – ranks highest for strategy and execution among the major players.

That’s the conclusion of Navigant Research in a new report that examines 18 leading companies that are working on driverless technology.

“Tremendous progress has been made in just the last few years on the development of automated driving systems,” said Sam Abuelsamid, senior research analyst at Navigant Research. “However, as we get closer to deploying high-level automated driving, everyone involved must now address the remaining questions that are in many ways more difficult to answer than developing the foundational technologies.

“The companies that have the resources and expertise to ensure that the automation technologies are robust enough to operate in a broad range of conditions while also supporting business models that bring access to the masses are the most likely to succeed.”

So far, those companies – in order of their rankings for strategy and execution – are:

Ford GM Renault-Nissan Alliance Daimler Volkswagen Group BMW Waymo Volvo/Autoliv/Zenuity Delphi Hyundai Motor Group

Stakeholders competing in this space include OEMs, suppliers, non-automotive technology companies and startups.

According to the Navigant Research Leaderboard Report, companies that control the entire automated driving stack – including hardware, software and services – will have a significant advantage as the market matures. Additionally, market players with existing vehicle manufacturing capabilities or partnerships with manufacturers are expected to have an edge on the competition.