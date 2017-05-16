Reproduce the Entire Color Range of Visible Light with the SATA trueSun Daylight Solution



The selection of the correct color shade for refinishing a vehicle requires a source of light that preferably reproduces the entire color range of visible light (daylight) as accurately as possible. The SATA trueSun LED lamp, which was especially designed for this purpose, allows for a quick and precise professional color shade evaluation and identification within the paint shop.

Accurate color retrieval, correct application of metallic paints or special effect materials, and detecting critical mottling or other surface imperfections are playing a crucial role in the car refinish application process. A new high-precision LED module, specially developed by SATA, offers a true reproduction of the daylight to enable reliable color identification inside the body shop and help prevent expensive mistakes and high rework costs.

Due to the uniform distribution of the light across the light cone, the SATA trueSun LED lamp allows the almost perfect reproduction of daylight. There are three defined positions, but the trueSun’s light intensity can be adjusted into nine different positions depending on the color.

The SATA trueSun lamp enables the painter to retrieve colors very quickly and precisely as well as evaluate the quality of the painted surface at the end of the application process with a secure and exact methodology.

The second-to-none quality of the SATA trueSun LED lamp in terms of light intensity ensures an optimum of process security. The light remains at a constant level until the device has completely switched off – regardless of the actual charging condition of the lithium-ion battery. The charging condition is indicated on the built-in display.

The lithium-ion battery is extremely durable and has a built-in charging display. It has a long operating life, approximately 70 minutes at full light intensity, lasting for an entire day’s production in most shops. An automatic switch-off function in combination with a minimal, complete charging cycle of approximately 50 minutes guarantees that the daylight lamp is always operational when needed. Other features include a completely noiseless cooling ventilation (“whispering ventilator”); easy operation; an ergonomically shaped handle; integrated shock absorption; and extremely durable LED technology.