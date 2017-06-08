Body Shop Business
Repair/United Kingdom


Collision 'Repair Storm Brewing' in United Kingdom, Research Firm Says

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

MIXED MATERIALS: In this image of a BMW 5 Series body (courtesy of Thatcham Research), each color represents a different type of material.

The United States isn’t the only nation grappling with the rising cost and complexity of repairing today’s high-tech vehicles.

U.K.-based Thatcham Research said there’s a “repair storm brewing” – stemming from the proliferation of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) – and OEMs need to “urgently engage” with the collision repair industry in the United Kingdom “to halt spiraling costs.”

“The average repair bill has risen by 32 percent over the last three years,” said Peter Shaw of Thatcham Research. “This has been driven by the repairability of parts such as headlamps, increasing complexity of vehicle materials and technology and the rising cost of spare parts, influenced to some extent by currency fluctuations. Vehicle manufacturers must bring these costs under control.”

Shaw noted that the cost to recalibrate a windshield-mounted ADAS in Great Britain ranges from £0 to £700 (approximately $905) – across car manufacturers and often across similar sensors and technology.

“This is unacceptable,” Shaw added. “Unless urgently addressed, these costs will challenge the current model of a no-claims bonus being unaffected by a [windshield] repair or replacement.”

Another challenge is the fact that vehicles rolling off OEM assembly lines no longer consist of just mild steel.

“The rising use of a mix of new materials in modern cars is leading to more intrusive repairs,” asserted Thomas Hudd, operations manager at the Thatcham Research Repair Technology Center. “This means that where we were once able to partially replace a panel, we now need to replace it in its entirety. This is especially true of aluminum panels, which are challenging the repair industry as it is stiffer and harder to reshape than steel.”

Top Five Repair Challenges

According to Thatcham Research, these are the top five challenges for collision repairers in the United Kingdom today:

  1. ADAS systems
  2. Vehicle complexity
  3. Paint and panels – Vehicles now feature textured paint, or crystal finishes, and refinish on multiple materials.
  4. Headlamps – Use of LED and LED matrix and laser (and soon OLED lighting) continues to increase. This technology often costs considerably more than a bulb headlamp, and some might be impossible to repair rather than replace.
  5. Electrified powertrains – “The diverse range of technologies and tools required [to repair electrified powertrains] are not acceptable investments to expect of a body shop,” the research firm asserted.

All of this complexity creates another challenge for U.K. collision repairers: attracting high-caliber technicians who see the repair industry as a career destination. Obviously, U.S. collision repairers are struggling with the same challenge.

“There is still much to be done to ensure that the right people choose a career in this industry,” said Dean Lander, head of repair sector services at Thatcham Research. “Repairers need a new set of skills to meet the demands of the body shop of the future. Technical expertise in diagnostics and calibration has become as vital as expertise in repairing and refinishing the physical hardware of a car. We must portray a fresh image to recruit the right people and help them to develop these new skills for body shops, as well as developing leadership skills to aid long-term retention.”

Thatcham Research addressed these and other issues at its June 6 Repair Focus event, which focused on the skills, equipment and leadership needed for the “Body Shop of the Future.”

  • Mick Collyer

    I am in the UK so sorry if some of the terminology is different to the USA.
    The recent post by Thatcham as always is biased towards the interests of its major funders, the insurance industry, by headlining a claimed increase in repair costs. Where does the claimed 32% increase figure come from? is it from the insurance preferred (mandated?) Audatex?, the Audastats supplied by ABP in November 2016 shows an increase of 8.5% from 2014 to H1 2016. Do Thatcham have up to date figures that show a dramatic increase since then?
    The post then carries on about the costs of ADAS. ADAS includes numerous driver aids and safety issues including Autonomous Emergency Breaking (AEB). Thatcham produced a report on AEB in 2015 using a Golf V11 as an example stating that AEB reduced rear end crashes by 38% and third party injury claims by 45%. So the cost of average repairs is going up by??% but claims frequency and third party claims are reducing, why didn’t Thatcham factor these in and mention them in the report?
    The use of different metals was complained about, they are there for reasons: weight reduction & therefore better MPG = less emissions, and increased vehicle occupancy safety: not for the ease of repair. I am against the increased intrusion of vehicles but I am for correct repairs, if a part needs replacing then replace it, don’t “clag it up” just to keep repair costs down.
    New paint finishes are a challenge to the repair industry, so was the introduction of two pack paint, clear coats, waterborne paint etc. If the new car market demands ever different colours and finishes then the repair industry will have to adapt and importantly the insurers will have to pay, not demand another reduction in the Audatex paint index.
    Headlamps construction is also changing, presumably so that drivers can see better and hopefully not cause accidents. More OEMs are making headlamp brackets available so hopefully this will help in reducing the amount of complete headlamps required.

    “Electrified PowerTrains: diagnosis of electrified powertrains and electrical architecture. The diverse range of technologies and tools required are not acceptable investments to expect of a bodyshop”

    This is a direct quote from the Thatcham post but should be aimed at the whole repair process not just electric power trains, and by association shows that Thatcham’s concern over increasing repair costs is wrong and that in fact there should be a considerable increase in repair costs.

    PAS125/BS10125 has undoubtedly helped to improve repair standards and processes but the days of a generic “repair all makes” repairer are coming to an end. The investment in training and equipment required to correctly and safely repair more than 3 or 4 makes is uneconomical and unsustainable with the current costing model. Repair costs, particularly labour rates, have for decades been suppressed by the insurers however for the insurers to be able to ensure that they can “treat the customer fairly” have repairs carried out to the correct standards and cover their backside if things do go wrong (is it a coincidence that the insurers pushed for PAS125 when the corporate man slaughter act was introduced?) then they need to pay a realistic cost for repairs including, but not limited to, a substantial increase in labour rates (100% increase on the current rates?), ownership of the costs of alternative transport (courtesy cars), a reduction in the “free” services and costs in contracts, the payment of genuine OE repair methods and resets etc. a reduction of parts, paint and bottom line discounts and a much less intrusive style of “engineering”. Software is available to know how much a typical Repair A or Repair B is so manage the costs by excception and let the repairers get on with repairing vehicles.
    The repair industry needs to realign itself away from all makes repairs and, particularly the independent sector, from a “repair over replace” culture. As before it should be the correct repair.
    I know of bodyshops who have in excess of 10 OEM approvals, it is purely a “badge collecting” exercise, they cannot possibly afford the training and equipment costs of all of the makes and therefore are possibly no more competent at repairing the makes they are approved for than any other BS10125 approved shops. They would be much better committing time and money to 3 or 4 approvals, working with the dealers who have nominated them and specialising in those vehicles only.
    The OEMs have a part to play in this as well, in general their approved repairer programs are poorly funded and have little focus on them, some of the OEMs are waking up to the threat of LKQ but unless they commit money, resources and priority to the programmes it will soon be too late. They should review parts prices and available discounts, improve parts supply, increase training, whilst reducing the cost, and forge closer relationships with Insurers

    In summary:
    Repair costs are not high, they are too low.
    Vehicles should be repaired correctly, using OE parts and methods.
    Insurers should pay a sensible rate for repairs that allows repairers to invest in training and equipment.
    Repairers should stop being “all makes” repairers and specialise on specific makes.

