Results of Latest Crash Test by Attorney Todd Tracy Unveiled at Texas Auto Body Trade Show

The results of Attorney Todd Tracy’s latest crash test were recently unveiled at the 2018 Texas Auto Body Trade Show in Fort Worth, Texas.

The new crash test used a 2010 Honda Fit with no prior accidents that was refitted with OEM replacement parts according to the manufacturer’s procedures at Burl’s Collision Center in Henderson, Texas. Tracy then had those same OEM replacement parts replaced with aftermarket parts. Prior to the OEM-specific repairs, the undamaged Honda Fit was thoroughly inspected, measured on a frame machine and pre-repair scanned to check for pre-existing codes. Once the work was completed, Burl’s Collision Center performed a post-repair scan to ensure that no codes were generated during the repair process.

According to Tracy, the test results revealed that the genuine OE parts performed exactly as intended to ensure passenger safety, while the previously crashed vehicle with aftermarket parts installed produced results that Tracy called “total and massive destruction” in critical areas. For example, the driver left femur force on the aftermarket parts-repaired vehicle was 1700 N (newton) but only 397 N (newton) on the vehicle repaired with genuine Honda OEM parts – a “400 percent difference,” Tracy said. Results of the latest crash test are available at https://goo.gl/epEdFh.