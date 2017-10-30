Reuters: NHTSA Looking for Ways to Clear Roadblocks to Driverless Vehicles

The U.S. National Highway Traffic-Safety Administration said it is looking for input on ways to get rid of regulatory hurdles to autonomous vehicles, according to a Reuters report.

The agency said it wants to identify any “unnecessary regulatory barriers” to driverless cars, “particularly those that are not equipped with controls for a human driver.”

The agency also is soliciting comments on the research it needs to conduct before deciding whether to jettison or overhaul existing regulations, according to the Reuters report.

