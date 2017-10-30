Body Shop Business
Reuters: NHTSA Looking for Ways to Clear Roadblocks to Driverless Vehicles

The U.S. National Highway Traffic-Safety Administration said it is looking for input on ways to get rid of regulatory hurdles to autonomous vehicles, according to a Reuters report.

The agency said it wants to identify any “unnecessary regulatory barriers” to driverless cars, “particularly those that are not equipped with controls for a human driver.”

The agency also is soliciting comments on the research it needs to conduct before deciding whether to jettison or overhaul existing regulations, according to the Reuters report.

For more, read “U.S. Wants to Remove ‘Unnecessary’ Barriers to Self-Driving Vehicles.”

