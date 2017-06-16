Reuters: Republican Proposal Would Block States from Setting Own Rules for Self-Driving Vehicles

Reuters is reporting that a U.S. House Republican proposal would bar California and other states from setting their own rules governing design and testing of autonomous vehicles.

The Republican plan also would block federal regulators from demanding pre-market approval for self-driving technology, according to the Reuters article.

“The draft legislation, while far from becoming law, still represents a victory for General Motors Co., Alphabet Inc., Tesla Inc. and other automakers and technology companies seeking to persuade Congress and the Trump administration to pre-empt rules under consideration in California, New York and other states that could limit deployment of self-driving vehicles,” David Shepardson reports in the Reuters article.

