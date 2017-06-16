Body Shop Business
Technology/Autonomous Vehicles
ago

Reuters: Republican Proposal Would Block States from Setting Own Rules for Self-Driving Vehicles

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

SEMA Charter Member Vic Edelbrock Jr. Passes Away

When to Replace Mini-Ductor Induction Heating Coils

Reuters: Republican Proposal Would Block States from Setting Own Rules for Self-Driving Vehicles

CIECA to Begin Incorporating Scan Results into Business Message Suite

Hyundai’s First Subcompact SUV Features Advanced High-Strength Steel, Collision-Avoidance Technology

Lawsuit By Three Kenosha, Wis., Body Shops Against State Farm Gets Green Light

Collision Repair Marketer Steve Schoolcraft Dead at 61

Mitchell Clarifies Labor Hour Times for Diagnostic Scanning

Mike Rowe to College Grads: ‘Don’t Follow Your Passion’

Supreme Court Ruling Viewed as Huge Victory for Aftermarket

Reuters is reporting that a U.S. House Republican proposal would bar California and other states from setting their own rules governing design and testing of autonomous vehicles.

The Republican plan also would block federal regulators from demanding pre-market approval for self-driving technology, according to the Reuters article.

“The draft legislation, while far from becoming law, still represents a victory for General Motors Co., Alphabet Inc., Tesla Inc. and other automakers and technology companies seeking to persuade Congress and the Trump administration to pre-empt rules under consideration in California, New York and other states that could limit deployment of self-driving vehicles,” David Shepardson reports in the Reuters article.

For more, read “U.S. States Could Not Set Self-Driving Car Rules Under Republican Plan.”

Show Full Article