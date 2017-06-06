Body Shop Business
Technology/Autonomous Vehicles
Reuters: Trump Administration Will Unveil Updated Self-Driving Guidelines in Coming Months

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said the Trump administration will issue updated guidelines for autonomous vehicles within the next few months, according to a Reuters report.

“The pressure is mounting for the federal government to do something” about autonomous vehicles, Chao told reporters at the 25th International Technical Conference on Enhanced Safety of Vehicles in Detroit, according to the Reuters article.

Chao told reporters the federal government should be careful that regulations don’t “impede future technological advances.”

Automakers have met with Chao several times to urge her to revise Obama-era rules for self-driving vehicles, the article noted.

