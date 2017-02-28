Body Shop Business
RGI Spray Booth Co. Opens New Facility in Tracy, Calif.

RGI Spray Booth ribbon cutting
RGI Spray Booth Sales Manager Napoleon Garcia (left), account rep Mary Valles and accountant Carolina Ramos cut the ribbon at the grand opening of RGI’s new facility in Tracy, Calif.

RGI Spray Booth Co. recently celebrated the grand opening of a new facility in Tracy, Calif.

As part of the grand opening, 300 body shop professionals, product distributors, vendors and other guests toured the 60,000-square-foot facility, which will be used as a manufacturing plant, warehouse and showroom with a staff of 20 people.

The Tracy facility is RGI’s second location. The company opened its first site in 2013, in Ontario, Calif.

“We have big plans for the Bay Area, because there are more shops there, which means more opportunities,” Sales Manager Napoleon Garcia said. “We have seen so much growth in this area within the last four years that we decided to establish a location in Tracy.”

The new site is in an ideal location, Garcia added.

“We are 90 minutes from Santa Cruz, Sacramento and San Francisco, so we are in a great position to cover northern California aggressively, as well as into Seattle and even parts of Canada,” he said.

RGI Spray Booth has six sales reps serving the region.

“We are all about customer service here at RGI and that is why we’ve succeeded in southern California, Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico through our Ontario, Calif., location,” Garcia said. “So this is a logical progression of what we’ve been doing now for the past four years.”

In addition to making paint booths and painting accessories, RGI is a distributor of collision repair equipment, including StarAliner, Titanium, Signature, Innovative, Infinity, DV Systems and Prima Welding.

RGI takes a hands-on approach to selling paint booths, paint accessories and collision repair equipment, Garcia said.

“I tell shop owners all the time that they can buy any piece of equipment, including a spray booth, online,” he said. “But at the end of the day, it all comes down to support and service. When people buy a spray booth from us, they know we made it because our name is on it and that there is no middleman.”

 

