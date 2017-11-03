Rhode Island Autobody Shop Partners with BizIQ for Search-Engine Optimization

City Auto Body, a collision repair shop in Newport, R.I., has announced a new partnership with BizIQ, a firm specializing in local search-engine optimization and small-business marketing.

Together, the two companies will seek to strengthen City Auto Body’s reputation online and throughout its real-world service area.

A first step in the partnership already can be seen in the enhancement of City Auto Body’s website. BizIQ has helped the company to optimize its website for design, readability, content and more.

The updated site includes professionally written copy, a comprehensive overview of the company’s services and a responsive new design to accommodate desktop and mobile users alike. This revamped website is the catalyst for driving brand appeal and accessibility for the company.

BizIQ also will assist with inbound lead generation, updates to the company’s profiles across the Web, brand and reputation management, improved SERPs and more. All efforts will be aimed at establishing City Auto Body’s longstanding reputation for quality in the digital space.

“For decades, we’ve been well-known for quality and excellence by our local customers,” said Joseph Alves, owner of City Auto Body. “Now, the time has come for us to grow our digital brand to match this reputation online. BizIQ is going to help us continue to establish our online presence for the future, so we can continue to provide our local-area customers with the same great level of service we’re known for.”