Richard Petty, Chip Foose Among Celebrities Scheduled to Appear at 3M’s SEMA Showcase

Automotive Legends Richard Petty and Chip Foose will join car stars Charley Hutton, Ringbrothers, KC Mathieu, Kyle Morley, Ryan “Ryno” Templeton and Mark Oja to headline the 3M Automotive Aftermarket Outdoor Showcase at the 2017 SEMA Show.

The 3M D.E.M.O. trailer (booth No. 61021) will be parked outside the front lot of the Las Vegas Convention Center from Oct. 31 through Nov. 3.

Product demonstrations will include the 3M PPS Series 2.0 Spray Cup System; 3M Cubitron II abrasive products; and the Total Automotive Sanding System.

3M Celebrity Appearances

Tuesday, Oct. 31

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Charley Hutton, car painter and fabricator and owner of Color Studio

2 to 4 p.m. – Chip Foose, legendary car designer

Wednesday, Nov. 1

11 a.m. to noon – Kyle Morley, motorcycle designer and painter and owner of Xecution Style

1 to 2 p.m. – KC Mathieu, car painter and owner of KC’s Paint Shop

2:30 to 3:30 p.m. – 3M PPS World Cup Reunion, featuring the custom-painted hood designs of: Pablo Prado, KandynChrome Jacob Miles, Milestone Paint & Body Connie Manjavinos, PassionateInk Clay Hoberecht, Best Body Shop Shane Wanjon, Exclusive Image Paint and Body Justin Jimmo, Refinish Network Carl-André Giroux, Atelier CAGiroux Carmine De Maria, C.A.D. Custom

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. – Javier “Shorty” Ponce, Iron Resurrection/Martin Bros. Customs

Thursday, Nov. 2

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. – Ringbrothers, award-winning custom car-building brothers Mike and Jim

11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. – Richard Petty, seven-time NASCAR champion with 200 race wins

1 to 2 p.m. – Mark Oja, California Speed & Custom

3 to 4 p.m. – Ryan “Ryno” Templeton, custom painter and airbrush artist

Friday, Nov. 3