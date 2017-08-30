Body Shop Business
Technology/Autonomous Vehicles
ago

Ride Along on Maiden Voyage of Autonomous Freightliner Inspiration

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Martin Senour Paints Announces Fourth-Quarter Training Schedule

Freedom High School Automotive Program Receives RPM Foundation Grant

Aluminum Piping System Ideal for Headers and Branch Lines

Sherwin-Williams Announces Fourth-Quarter Training Schedule

‘Graveyard Carz’ Crew Trying to Track Down Stolen 1971 Cuda

Allstate: 500 Claims Adjusters Replaced by QuickFoto App

‘Neighbor from Hell’: State Farm Forced Auto Body Shop to Glue Car Roof, Lawsuit Contends

AASP/NJ: Texas Collision Repair Lawsuit ‘Big Wake-up Call’ to Auto Body Industry

Texas Couple Drops ‘Neighbor from Hell’ Lawsuit Against State Farm

Insurance-Fraud Ringleader Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Staging Wrecks, Filing ‘Paper Collisions’

The Freightliner Inspiration is the first autonomous commercial truck to gain approval for operating on an open public highway.

Jason Morgan, editor of sister publication Fleet Equipment, recently visited the Las Vegas Speedway to ride along on the truck’s maiden voyage.

“First things first: This is not a driverless truck,” Morgan explains. “The driver is still an integral part of the truck operation.”

The Freightliner Inspiration is classified as a Level 3 autonomous vehicle, meaning the driver can take full control of all safety-critical functions. The autonomous system is responsible for maintaining legal speed, staying in the selected lane, keeping a safe braking distance from other vehicles and slowing or stopping the vehicle based on traffic on road conditions.

Martin Daum, president and CEO of Daimler Trucks North America, emphasizes that the goal of the autonomous technology is to make drivers’ jobs easier, more productive and safer.

For more, click here or watch the video below.

Show Full Article