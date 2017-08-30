Ride Along on Maiden Voyage of Autonomous Freightliner Inspiration

The Freightliner Inspiration is the first autonomous commercial truck to gain approval for operating on an open public highway.

Jason Morgan, editor of sister publication Fleet Equipment, recently visited the Las Vegas Speedway to ride along on the truck’s maiden voyage.

“First things first: This is not a driverless truck,” Morgan explains. “The driver is still an integral part of the truck operation.”

The Freightliner Inspiration is classified as a Level 3 autonomous vehicle, meaning the driver can take full control of all safety-critical functions. The autonomous system is responsible for maintaining legal speed, staying in the selected lane, keeping a safe braking distance from other vehicles and slowing or stopping the vehicle based on traffic on road conditions.

Martin Daum, president and CEO of Daimler Trucks North America, emphasizes that the goal of the autonomous technology is to make drivers’ jobs easier, more productive and safer.

For more, click here or watch the video below.