Ringbrothers Take a Stand Against Counterfeiters of Automotive Parts

From aftermarketnews.com

Jim and Mike Ring, co-owners and founders of Ringbrothers, have been engineering, designing and developing billet parts since they began their business more than 15 years ago. Now, they are the latest victims in what has become an increasing trend in the automotive aftermarket – counterfeit products.

The Rings say they believe in honesty and transparency and they felt the need to put out a message to the industry to inform consumers that others are knocking off their products. The Rings want to make sure that customers are protected and are making informed purchasing choices.

“We wanted to let people know what was going on so they could be aware and purchase the real thing,” said Mike Ring. “We don’t want people getting swindled or equipping their vehicles that they’ve put so much time, energy and money into getting ruined because they used inoperative counterfeit products.”

Jim Ring added, “People are literally taking our products, making cheap, poorly engineered copies with inferior materials and passing them off as their own and we feel strongly that this isn’t right. It’s not right to us, it’s not right for the people we employ and it’s not right to consumers.”