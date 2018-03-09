Body Shop Business
ROGO Fastener Co. to Bring Paul of Paul Jr. Designs to NORTHEAST 2018 

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that Paul of Paul Jr. Designs will be a special guest at NORTHEAST 2018 courtesy of ROGO Fastener Co.
Paul has been around motorcycles since he was 12 years old, working as an apprentice at his father’s steel business. He is known by many as the chief designer and creator of some of the world’s most famous motorcycles. Since starting Paul Jr. Designs in 2010, his company has worked on more than just motorcycles, and continues to go above and beyond in all of his builds and designs.
Paul’s newest creation – the “25th Anniversary ROGO Chopper” – will be on display at ROGO booth no. 241 over the course of NORTHEAST weekend, and attendees will have the opportunity to meet Paul and get a free autographed poster. Paul will be exclusively at the ROGO Fastener Co. booth on Saturday, March 17 from 1-3 p.m.
Click here for more information on NORTHEAST events.
AASP/NJ’s NORTHEAST 2018 Automotive Services Show will be held March 16-18, 2018 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J. For more information, and to pre-register for free, visit aaspnjnortheast.com.
