Rogue Insurance Adjusters, Repairmen Arrested in Auto Scam Ring

An auto insurance scam ring has been shut down in Miami, Florida, according to a report by the Miami Herald.

A series at least 45 of bogus crash reports over the past few years has lead to 14 arrests in “Investigation Vehicle Roulette” that was conducted by Flordia’s Bureau of Insurance Fraud and the State Attorney’s Office.

Most of the claims made were on high-end cars, with 10 of them being fake crashes of the same Lexus and have cost GEICO more than half a million dollars, according to the Miami Herald.

Among those arrested are two GEICO insurance adjusters, Juan Carlos Diaz and Ceasar Santiago Tapanes who prosecutors said received kickbacks from helping to defraud their company. The others charged are believed to have allowed their policies to be used, or made phone calls to GEICO while impersonating crash victims, according to the Miami Herald. Leading the group, according to authorities, were Sepp Lewis Tevini, a mechanic who arranged the bogus claims on cars he was supposed to be servicing; and Estevenson “Skull” Dorval, who represented two auto body shops that didn’t really exist.

The arrested faces charges of grand theft, insurance fraud, and racketeering.

To read the full story on the Miami Herald website, click here.