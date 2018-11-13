Rolling Out the Red Carpet

Jason Stahl has 24 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 12 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

Last month, I had the pleasure of attending the second annual Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Breakfast and honoring BodyShop Business’ Executives of the Year for 2018.

Louis Giordano of Giordano’s Collision won our Single-Shop Executive of the Year award, and Vartan Jerian of Caliber Collision (formerly H&V Collision Centers) won our Multi-Shop award.

The Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Breakfast debuted last year and features many key collision industry organizations honoring standout individuals and businesses in the collision repair industry.

I couldn’t help but notice that several of this year’s honorees were past BodyShop Business Executives of the Year, including Chuck Sulkala (1986), Clark Plucinski (1996), Harry Moppert Sr. (2016) and Rick Cope (2017). That just confirms to me that we’ve made excellent choices over the years!

Congratulations to all the award winners, including Petra Schroeder, who won the very special March Taylor Kina’ole Award, named after industry legend March Taylor who tragically passed away in 2007. That one always gets the waterworks going! I’m looking forward to seeing who gets recognized in 2019.