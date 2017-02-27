With 13,000 pounds of capacity per column, the MCHF13 Flex is the newest addition to Rotary Lift’s lineup of Mach Flex powered by RedFire remote-controlled mobile column lifts.

Technicians control the mobile column lift with Rotary’s patent-pending remote control, giving them the freedom to walk around the vehicle and the bay to check for issues while lifting. Like all Rotary Lift products, the third-party-tested and ALI-certified MCHF13 Flex is backed by the industry’s largest factory-trained distributor network, according to the company.

Standard features on the MCHF13 Flex include:

Integrated vehicle height and weight gauges with digital display.

LockLight technology that shows at a glance whether the lift’s mechanical locks are engaged.

Joystick control for up and down (two speeds) movement.

Auto-resume feature that makes using a previous setup even faster.

99 system IDs (channels) to improve reception.

Two controller locating systems, including compatibility with Tile technology.

Ability to make software updates without cords, keys, chips or opening the lift panel.

New column controls with ergonomically positioned metal buttons and pictograph information screen.

Larger, easier-to-read five-digit information display.

Battery-operated with onboard charger; no cords needed in the bay.

Easy-to-move adjustable forks for faster setup time without the need for reducer sleeves.

Spring-loaded steering and braking system.

Protected hydraulic cylinder that does not require maintenance.

Forklift pockets for in-shop mobility.

Lower-to-locks button.

The Flex lineup also includes the MCH19 Flex, which provides 18,800 pounds of capacity per column. Both systems are available in configurations of two, four, six or eight columns.

To learn more about the MCHF13 Mach Flex mobile column lift, stop by booth no. 2945 at the TMC Annual Meeting and Transportation Technology Exhibition booth; booth no. G70013 at CONEXPO-CON/AGG; or booth no. 421 at the Work Truck Show. For more information, visit www.rotarylift.com/LIFTS/MCH13-Flex/, contact your local Rotary Lift distributor or call (800) 640-5438.