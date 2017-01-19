Rotary Lift Introduces Remote-Controlled Wireless Mobile Column Lift

Rotary Lift has unveiled a wireless mobile column lift designed to lift any truck, bus or other heavy-duty vehicle. Featuring patent-pending remote control, the Mach Flex powered by RedFire enables technicians to move around the vehicle while operating the lift from anywhere in the bay.

“Mobile column lifts are incredibly popular in a wide range of shops because they’re so flexible and easy to use to service virtually any vehicle,” said Doug Spiller, heavy-duty product manager for Madison, Ind.-based Rotary Lift. “Rotary Lift already set the standard in the category with our Mach Series of mobile column lifts that are faster and easier to use than any others. Now, based on extensive customer input, we’ve improved just about everything a mobile lift has to offer.”

In some shops, especially those servicing buses or other long vehicles, two technicians often work together to operate mobile column lifts — one to run the lift and the other to walk around and check that everything is going smoothly. Rotary Lift noted that Mach Flex’s industrial-grade remote control enables a single technician to operate the lift while walking around the vehicle and the bay, keeping an eye out for any obstructions or other issues.

Mach Flex lifting systems are available in configurations of two, four, six or eight columns.

Manufactured in Madison, Ind., Mach Flex is the first vehicle lift to incorporate Rotary Lift’s patent-pending LockLight technology, which shows technicians, shop managers and anyone else in the shop at a glance whether the lift is resting on its mechanical load-holding locks. If a vehicle is in the air and the Mach Flex lift’s locks are engaged, the built-in green light on top of the columns will illuminate, indicating that it is OK to work on the vehicle.

Other features include adjustable forks, rubber-coated wheels, integrated vehicle height and weight gauges with digital display, and joystick control for two-speed movement.