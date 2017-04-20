Rotary Lift Supports President Trump’s ‘Buy American’ Order

Vehicle-lift manufacturer Rotary Lift announced that it supports President Trump’s “Buy American, Hire American” executive order.

The April 18 order makes it federal policy to promote and use American labor and goods. It also directs the federal government to fully enforce guidelines prioritizing the use of American firms and goods in federal projects, such as when buying lifts for federally funded transportation projects.

Founded in 1925 by the inventor of the automotive hydraulic lift, Rotary Lift employs more than 400 people in Madison, Ind. The small town on the Ohio River is home to Rotary’s American headquarters and manufacturing facilities, as well as its engineering, product development, R&D, customer service, training and sales/marketing teams.

Rotary products are available through GSA contract #GS-07F-8953D, and several other government procurement programs, including NASPO ValuePoint (formerly WSCA-NASPO), NJPA, HGACBuy, CMAS, TXMAS, KCRPC and OGS.

“For more than 90 years, Rotary Lift has proudly built the world’s most trusted vehicle lifts here in the American heartland,” said Kirk Dawson, vice president of lifting equipment. “We have embodied the spirit of President Trump’s executive order since our company’s founding. To us, it’s always been a way of life and the right thing to do because we know making products in America is vital to our citizens and our economy. Quite simply, this is our home and we take seriously our responsibility to support the communities in which we live. When you buy a Rotary Lift product, you’re supporting American workers and their families.”

For several years, Rotary has highlighted its heritage and the hardworking employees responsible for its success through its “Raised in Madison” campaign.

“’Raised in Madison’ is about the quality, pride and craftsmanship that go into every one of our car, truck and bus lifts,” Dawson said. “It’s about Midwestern values, family, teamwork and a strong work ethic. It’s about doing the things that no other lift company does to give our customers the best possible equipment to do their own jobs. It’s about standing behind the lifts our customers stand under every day.”

To learn more about Rotary, visit www.rotarylift.com or call (800) 640-5438.