S & G Tool Aid Corp. Five-Piece Body Forming Punch Set

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

New from S & G Tool Aid Corp. is the #89360 five-piece Body Forming Punch Set. These punches fit where a body shop hammer will not to form body panels in hard-to-reach areas. They’re great for tight clearance spots, crevices and corners. The surfaces are polished and hardened to form sheet metal with precision. The kit includes the five most popular needed profiles and shapes to fit the specific job. The punches are used to form curves, contours and radiuses and reach far into panels and structural members to form the sheet metal. For use on door panels, high crown panels, interior parts of body panels, fenders, rear quarter panels, truck lids and frames. For more information, call 1-800-888-2080 or visit www.toolaid.com.

