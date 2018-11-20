S/P2 Adds New Course to Help Schools Meet ASE Accreditation

S/P2 announced it has added a new course written specifically to help automotive service, maintenance and light repair, collision repair and medium/heavy-duty truck programs meet ASE accreditation requirements.

The new course is called, “Preparing a Vehicle for Service and Working with Customers.” The ASE Education Foundation Task Lists provide a required a list of supplemental tasks ASE-accredited schools are to meet. By providing this course to schools, S/P2 sees this as one more way they can help schools achieve and retain ASE accreditation.

“Achieving and maintaining ASE accreditation is a commitment to excellence that schools make,” said Kyle Holt, president of S/P2. “We are proud to help schools meet the required supplemental tasks on safety and environmental, personal standards and ethics. This new course helps schools meet the tasks regarding preparing a vehicle for service and for the customer. It feels pretty good to expand our support of education and the next generation of technicians.”

“Preparing a Vehicle for Service and Working with Customers” helps students identify the information needed and the service requested on a repair order, review vehicle service history, demonstrate concern, cause and correction in the repair process, and meet the requirement of completing a work order. It also covers topics ensuring the vehicle is prepared to return to the customer per school/company policy.

The new course has already been added, at no additional cost, to any schools with an active S/P2 Automotive or S/P2 Heavy-Duty/Diesel account. Any schools who sign up for a new S/P2 Automotive or S/P2 Heavy-Duty/Diesel account will also receive the course at no additional cost.

“Our schools are committed to improving the industry,” said Holt. “This course is one small way we can continue to show a commitment to the future success of automotive education. For those schools who have achieved or are seeking ASE accreditation, this should make their lives a little easier. For those who aren’t, it’s a valuable course they can use to help prepare students for their careers ahead.”