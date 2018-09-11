S/P2 and CARS Cooperative Partner to Help Shops Fill the Technician Gap

S/P2 (sp2.org) and CARS Cooperative (cars.coop) have partnered to provide CARS members with access to the S/P2 Careers database of entry-level technician candidates across the country. Each CARS member will receive $100 in S/P2 Careers credits that they can use to recruit students who are in or have recently graduated from automotive career tech programs.

“Our members are affected by the technician shortage just like the rest of the industry,” said Matt Boyles, executive director of CARS Cooperative. “By giving our members access to S/P2 Careers, we’re able to provide a benefit that can help them find the techs they need.”

Of the students who have posted their resumes on S/P2 Careers so far, more than 30,000 are interested in automotive service, collision repair and heavy-duty/diesel career opportunities.

“This is a great partnership,” said Kyle Holt, president of S/P2. “Matt Boyles is passionate about helping his members find the technicians they need, and attacking the technician shortage head-on. The CARS members add over 500 employers that can provide great career opportunities to entry-level technicians across the U.S. We’re excited to work with Matt and the CARS members to help them find candidates near them.”

CARS provides buying power, discounts, rebates and rewards to its member collision repair facilities in 29 states across the country.

“We’re proud of the work we do to help our members,” said Boyles. “This is the number-one issue our industry faces, and CARS is dedicated to helping our members find technicians. It’s good for our members, and it’s good for the industry.”