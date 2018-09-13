S/P2 Careers Reaches Milestone with 40,000 Automotive Resumes

S/P2 Careers announced it reached a milestone this week as it surpassed 40,000 resumes in its S/P2 Careers system. The S/P2 Careers resume database is fueled by career tech students looking for full-time, part-time and internship opportunities as entry-level technicians.

“We were confident that we had something special here, but we didn’t realize we would hit this milestone so quickly,” said Kyle Holt, president of S/P2. “This is very promising for the shops, dealerships and employers out there who need these techs. It’s fulfilling to attack the technician shortage by helping automotive companies find entry-level technician candidates, and helping career tech students find the right first employer.”

Of the students who have posted their resumes on S/P2 Careers so far, more than 26,000 are interested in automotive service, 11,000 in collision repair, 10,000 in heavy-duty/diesel and 12,000 in welding career opportunities.

“We are excited to see the volume of resumes that keep coming in because it’s a win-win for everyone,” said Holt. “Businesses that are committed to training, to safety and to growing their own techs can be matched with entry-level technicians as they transition into their career. S/P2 is focused on helping fill the technician gap.”

Shops can start recruiting the career tech students who are on S/P2 Careers for as little as $100. They can search for candidates based on industry segment, geography and high school vs. post-secondary. Businesses can reach out to candidates about opportunities at their facility, as well as post jobs that career tech students can apply for.

“The next generation of technicians is out there, just waiting to be found on S/P2 Careers,” said Holt. “This is a way we can all do a better job of helping students enter and stay in the industry.”