Australian SaaS Provider Infomedia Launches Online Parts-Ordering System for Fiat Chrysler Dealers and Body Shops

Infomedia, a Sydney-based developer of software-as-a-service solutions for the automotive parts and service sector, said it has launched Microcat Auto PartsBridge for Fiat Chrysler dealerships and their body shop customers.

Microcat Auto PartsBridge (APB) will support Fiat Chrysler’s certified wholesale parts program, which is designed to make Fiat Chrysler dealerships more competitive against aftermarket parts suppliers. Since launching in the United States, Fiat Chrysler dealerships using the system are selling more genuine parts, according to Infomedia.

“Auto PartsBridge is the most comprehensive online parts-ordering system available today, connecting genuine parts departments with their body shop customers,” Infomedia asserted. “Powered by Infomedia’s industry-leading Microcat Electronic Parts Catalog, APB is an innovative B2B solution that combines a deep understanding of parts-selling processes with best-in-class IT expertise and systems integration.”

In addition to helping dealerships and their body shop customers become more efficient and improve profit margins by increasing genuine parts sales, Auto PartsBridge enables body shop operators to submit lists of aftermarket parts that normally would come from non-OEM sources, according to the company.

“By using APB’s sophisticated pricing system, dealers can calculate competitive offers to gain OEM parts business and convert non-OEM intentions to OEM parts sales,” Infomedia said in a news release.

Combining electronic parts-ordering, the Fiat Chrysler parts catalog and OE discounts into one simple-to-use tool, Auto PartsBridge helps shops purchase the right parts at the right price the first time, according to Infomedia.

“Not only does finding the right part help the shop achieve balanced business metrics, it also helps reduce parts returns and [improves] the customer-handling process by delivering a higher-quality repair with the OE parts customers expect to receive on their vehicle,” the company said.

For more information, visit www.microcatparts.com or contact Matt Parsons at (248) 756-4698.