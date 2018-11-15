Safelite Group Acquires Black Diamond Auto Glass

Safelite Group, a leading vehicle glass services company and owner of Safelite AutoGlass, has reached an agreement to acquire the assets of Black Diamond Auto Glass. The transaction was completed at the close of business Nov. 9.

Black Diamond Auto Glass was founded in 2001 and grew to be a respected leader in the auto glass industry throughout the White Mountains of Arizona with locations in Show Low, Taylor, Eagar, and Payson.

“This acquisition helps expand our customer reach while leveraging the tremendous talent and pride of Black Diamond associates,” said Tom Feeney, president and CEO of Safelite Group. “Josh and Candace Craner have built a legacy and a commitment to customer service that nicely aligns with Safelite and our company’s purpose. We’re very excited to welcome them to Safelite and look forward to a bright future.”

Black Diamond Auto Glass will leverage Safelite’s excellent operational systems, vehicle safety system expertise (ADAS), a world-class distribution network, global purchasing power, and strong insurance and commercial relationships.

“As a family-owned business, our people and our customers are a top priority making it important that they receive even greater opportunity to grow and advance while providing the level of customer service and kindness that we’re known for,” said Josh Craner, co-owner of Black Diamond Auto Glass. “It quickly became clear that the leadership and culture at Safelite were the right fit for our business and it was the right time to set the company up for even bigger success moving forward.”